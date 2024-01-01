Menu
Ready for summer cruising! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded with both glass and body coloured tops! Heads-up Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Remote Controlled Exhaust Valve to control sound, Paddle Shifting! Brand New Full Morimoto Lighting Upgrade! LED Headlights, LED Tailights, LED Fog Lights and LED Front and Rear Side Markers! (All original lights also included). Plus much more! No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

67,250 KM

Details Description Features

$44,786

+ tax & licensing
Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
67,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY26W485104257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 67,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for summer cruising! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded with both glass and body coloured tops! Heads-up Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Remote Controlled Exhaust Valve to control sound, Paddle Shifting! Brand New Full Morimoto Lighting Upgrade! LED Headlights, LED Tailights, LED Fog Lights and LED Front and Rear Side Markers! (All original lights also included). Plus much more! No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Targa Roof

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
