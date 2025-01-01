Menu
This 2008 Corvette Coupe isnt just red...its blistering. The kind of red that turns heads, drops jaws, and might just scorch your shadow if you stand too close. Beneath that sculpted hood is a fierce LS3 V8 paired to a smooth automatic with paddle shift, giving you the perfect mix of raw muscle and modern control.

It rides on striking upgraded C7 wheels that take its stance to another level, and out back, an added spoiler finishes off the silhouette like a mic drop. Inside? Heated seats, Heads-Up Display, and all the cockpit comfort you need for top-down thrill rides or stealthy night drives.

All stock, no mods. Just a clean, unmolested example of American performance. A great cruiser that still knows how to throw a punch.

Just in on trade from a local GM dealer, this coupe shows 155,000 km, has no accident history, and comes with a clean Carfax.

If youve been waiting for a Corvette thats equal parts style and heat, this is it. Come see it before someone else grabs the keys.

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

155,000 KM

$25,777

+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$25,777

+ taxes & licensing

This 2008 Corvette Coupe isnt just red...its blistering. The kind of red that turns heads, drops jaws, and might just scorch your shadow if you stand too close. Beneath that sculpted hood is a fierce LS3 V8 paired to a smooth automatic with paddle shift, giving you the perfect mix of raw muscle and modern control.


It rides on striking upgraded C7 wheels that take its stance to another level, and out back, an added spoiler finishes off the silhouette like a mic drop. Inside? Heated seats, Heads-Up Display, and all the cockpit comfort you need for top-down thrill rides or stealthy night drives.


All stock, no mods. Just a clean, unmolested example of American performance. A great cruiser that still knows how to throw a punch.


Just in on trade from a local GM dealer, this coupe shows 155,000 km, has no accident history, and comes with a clean Carfax.


If youve been waiting for a Corvette thats equal parts style and heat, this is it. Come see it before someone else grabs the keys.


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S

SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Enhanced Acoustic Package

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Steering
Exhaust
Xenon
storage
hatch release
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
floor
Carpeted
Lighting
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
4-wheel disc
integral
Electric
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Wipers
front intermittent
rear-window
rack-and-pinion
electronic with set and resume speed
driver 6-way power
2 covered cup holders
interior with courtesy
cargo and glovebox
3-spoke leather-wrapped
hidden
Engine access
rear-opening hood
Solar-Ray light-tinted
speed-sensitive
4-wheel independent
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming
aluminized stainless-steel with 3 polished stainless-steel tips
integral in front fascia
includes dual reading lights
ashtray with cigar lighter
auxiliary power outlet and CD storage
center console and 2 rear compartments with covers
extended mobility
power with driver and passenger Express-down
air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center
front P245/40ZR18 Eagle F1
rear P285/35ZR19 Eagle F1
dual projector lamps
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) low-beam
tungsten-halogen high-beam with automatic exterior lamp control
body- color
electronic analog with Driver Information Center and 2-line display
push button open (Includes power hatch pulldown.)
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger and outside temperature display
inside rearview auto-dimming with compass
with lockable glovebox
6.2L V8 SFI (430 hp [320.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm
424 lb-ft of torque [572.4 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
includes transverse composite springs

