$25,777+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Corvette
COUPE-TARGA-LS3 V8-C7 WHEELS
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$25,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # M25-226
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2008 Corvette Coupe isnt just red...its blistering. The kind of red that turns heads, drops jaws, and might just scorch your shadow if you stand too close. Beneath that sculpted hood is a fierce LS3 V8 paired to a smooth automatic with paddle shift, giving you the perfect mix of raw muscle and modern control.
It rides on striking upgraded C7 wheels that take its stance to another level, and out back, an added spoiler finishes off the silhouette like a mic drop. Inside? Heated seats, Heads-Up Display, and all the cockpit comfort you need for top-down thrill rides or stealthy night drives.
All stock, no mods. Just a clean, unmolested example of American performance. A great cruiser that still knows how to throw a punch.
Just in on trade from a local GM dealer, this coupe shows 155,000 km, has no accident history, and comes with a clean Carfax.
If youve been waiting for a Corvette thats equal parts style and heat, this is it. Come see it before someone else grabs the keys.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
Vehicle Features
