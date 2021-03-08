Menu
2008 Chevrolet Corvette

56,499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
430HP, HEATED, NAV, HEADS UP DISP, PUSH TO START

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6646238
  • Stock #: PC6581
  • VIN: 1G1YY26W685126910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6581
  • Mileage 56,499 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 CHEVROLET CORVETTE | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | AUTOMATIC | CHROME WHEELS | LEATHER SEATS | PUSH BUTTON START | HEAD UP DISLAY | GLASS ROOF | SAT RADIO | CD/DVD PLAYER |







The Chevrolet Corvette is a true American icon, paving the way for muscle cars since the 1950's. Featuring a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission with shifting, and RWD, this vehicle can do 0-100km/h in just a few seconds. This Corvette has a beautiful Black Exterior, Black Leather interior, and Chrome sporty wheels. Power-operated Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, and Push to Start. We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle is fully equipped with airbags, large anti-lock brakes, and traction control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Radio data system
Run flat tires
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Storage: door pockets
Mirror color: body-color
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Upholstery: premium leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Front brake width: 1.3
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 7
Axle ratio: 3.42
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Tire speed rating: Z
Rear brake width: 1.0
Removable roof: targa top
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Wheels: painted alloy
Front brake diameter: 12.8
Rear brake diameter: 12.0
Steering ratio: 17.2
Integrated
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
auto delay off
audio security system
auto on
6-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

