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<p>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $799.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!*<strong>**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><strong>AS IS - V8 - POWER STEERING - DRIVES GREAT - MECHANIC SPECIAL - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!</strong></p>

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500

542,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500

AS IS*V8*PWR STEERING*DRIVES GREAT*PICTURES COMING

Watch This Vehicle
14162593

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500

AS IS*V8*PWR STEERING*DRIVES GREAT*PICTURES COMING

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-254-0840

  1. 1779815048511
  2. 1779815049047
  3. 1779815049461
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
542,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGG25C581121959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 542,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $799.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

AS IS - V8 - POWER STEERING - DRIVES GREAT - MECHANIC SPECIAL - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-254-XXXX

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416-254-0840

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$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

416-254-0840

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500