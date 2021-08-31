Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe

8 Pass, 4X4, 4 Door, No Rust, Warranty available.

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe

8 Pass, 4X4, 4 Door, No Rust, Warranty available.

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7848924
  • Stock #: 119-2111-61/02/TRD
  • VIN: 1GNFK13098R114129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour S
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 
--    Fully certified. 
--    8 Passengers, 
--     4X4, 
--     4 Door, 
--     Automatic, 
--     No Rust
 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 
-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 
--     HAGGLE FREE 
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Climate Control
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2011 Ford Escape For...
 194,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2012 RAM Cargo Van 2...
 245,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata ...
 198,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory