2008 Chrysler Sebring

124,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3LC55RX8N267982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Two tone black/grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1C3LC55RX8N267982, TOURING,  POWER HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, 2.7L V6, BLUETOOTH, Automatic Transmission, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning,  Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Black on Grey Leather Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

