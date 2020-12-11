Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Charger

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Charger

2008 Dodge Charger

Affordable Domestic Sports Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Charger

Affordable Domestic Sports Sedan

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6352313
  • Stock #: T-517
  • VIN: 2B3KA43R08H315655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

An American Classic the Dodge Charger  has now landed in our inventory. Take long look at this timeless classic rare 2.7L V6 economical engine with an aggressive high output look 18" Blacked out Rims and tinted glass for a full finish look. Priced right and Fully Certified.

Be smart but right Ontario Registered Dealership Since 1998

 

Please call us to Boom your next Road Test and to confirm availability. 

Top Ten Auto Call US : 647-350-AUTO 

Vehicle Features

SPORT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Ten Auto

2013 Nissan Altima A...
 136,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Commander ...
 199,500 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue SL...
 218,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Inventory