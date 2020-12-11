2008 Dodge Charger

Vehicle Features

Packages SPORT

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.