2008 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

DVD / Entertainment

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.