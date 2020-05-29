Menu
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

Philips Auto

647-281-0735

2008 Dodge Dakota

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

647-281-0735

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 215,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5043186
  • Stock #: 6CYLCREW
  • VIN: 1D7HW38K58S583020
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Philips Auto

1990 Toyota Supra
 360,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 King...
 238,000 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Philips Auto

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

647-281-0735

