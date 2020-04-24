Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4906980
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This vehicle has 181 000 KM, STOW & GO, Automatic, 3.3L, 6 Cylinders, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, a/c, cd, radio, very clean in and out, comes fully certified!, HST is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

