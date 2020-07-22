Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,000 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

SE

SE

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5377967
  • VIN: 2D8HN44HX8R812856

130,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle has 130 000 km, Automatic, 3.3L, V6 , FWD, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, keyless entry, A/C, CD/Radio/Aux in, dual climate control, rear climate control, front and rear power windows, STOW & GO very clean in and out, in perfect condition, no check engine on, no accidents, clean tittle, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

