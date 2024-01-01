Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>-LONG BOX -REG CAB -SLT -PICTURES COMING SOON!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

*LONG BOX*REG CAB*SLT*PICTURES COMING SOON!!**

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

*LONG BOX*REG CAB*SLT*PICTURES COMING SOON!!**

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1707755130
  2. 1707755130
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7HA16N78J172644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-LONG BOX -REG CAB -SLT -PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Chrome Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 *LOW ROOF*WINDOWS IN BACK*PICTURES COMMING SOON!!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Nissan NV 1500 *LOW ROOF*WINDOWS IN BACK*PICTURES COMMING SOON!!* 254,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect XL*DUAL DOORS*SHELVING*ROOF RACK*PICTURES COMING!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Transit Connect XL*DUAL DOORS*SHELVING*ROOF RACK*PICTURES COMING!* 219,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 *AWD*LE*HEATED SEATS*REVCAM*PICTURES COMING!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 *AWD*LE*HEATED SEATS*REVCAM*PICTURES COMING!!** 67,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500