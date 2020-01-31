Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4630869
  • Stock #: 119-202-59/23/ALV
  • VIN: 1D7HU18258J218076
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Over 14 Years in business, 

 Fully CERTIFIED, 

4x4, 4 door, Hemi, 

 Low km, 

 No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

  Excellent running, up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available, 

 Welcome for test drive today !!!!!  

  OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

 Please call @ 416 398 5959  


  FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC

  BEFORE PURCHASE !!!.


ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

  OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 


We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch , 


Best price of used cars in Toronto, 

  


 FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - HAGGLE FREE - 

  NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY.  

  


 Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2014 Nissan Rogue Au...
 178,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 167,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2003 Honda CR-V EX
 1 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906

Send A Message