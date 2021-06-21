Menu
2008 Ford E250

253,000 KM

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

4.6L*SLIDING DOOR*SHELVING*PICTURES COMING!!*

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

253,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7490811
  • Stock #: A24924
  • VIN: 1FTNE24W68DA24924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A24924
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. 5.24% O.A.C. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and it's not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. 

-4.6L -SLIDING DOOR -SHELVING -PICTURES COMING!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

