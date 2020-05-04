Menu
2008 Ford Edge

SEL,AWD,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,CLEAN CARFAX

2008 Ford Edge

SEL,AWD,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,872KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958247
  • Stock #: PC5418
  • VIN: 2FMDK48C08BA39095
Exterior Colour
Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

SEL | AWD | HEATED SEATS| POWER WINDOW | POWER SEATS | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2008 Ford Edge SEL comes standard with a 3.5-liter, 265-horsepower engine and a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system ,delivering a luxurious and comfortable drive for you and your family. Standout features available on the Ford Edge include Ford's SYNC system for controlling entertainment and communication systems.Your passengers will absolutely love Heated Seats ,Multifunction Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Keyless Entry,this vehicle is sure to provide a great experience.







We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes Standard safety equipment includes AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, anti-lock brakes, front-seat side airbags, and side-curtain airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

