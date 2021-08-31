Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Expedition

318,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Expedition

2008 Ford Expedition

EDDIE BAUER|7 SEATS|LEATHER|ALLOYS|RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Expedition

EDDIE BAUER|7 SEATS|LEATHER|ALLOYS|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

318,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8033707
  • Stock #: A82669
  • VIN: 1FMFU18538LA82669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Two Tone Leather (Black/Tan)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 318,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMFU18538LA82669, EDDIE BAUER, 4X4, 7-PASSENGERS, 20 inch WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, 9,000lb Towing Capacity, Navy Blue on Two Tone (Black/Tan) Tan Leather, Pwr. Folding Third Seats, Pwr. Liftgate, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Wood/Titanoum Trim, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2008 Mercury Grand M...
 82,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2011 Audi Q7 3.0T|7 ...
 223,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2009 Lincoln Navigat...
 157,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory