Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford F-150

4x4 Lariat edition

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

4x4 Lariat edition

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

  1. 4757484
  2. 4757484
  3. 4757484
  4. 4757484
  5. 4757484
  6. 4757484
  7. 4757484
  8. 4757484
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 299,157KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4757484
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V38FC13591
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Fully loaded Lariat edition with sunroof, leather interior and power everything. Runs and drives excellent, no warning lights appearing on the dash. Clean inside and no rust on the body. Selling it “as is” and not certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.M. Auto Sales

2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 170,816 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 158,426 KM
$5,295 + tax & lic
2001 Volvo S60
 183,642 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
J.M. Auto Sales

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-908-XXXX

(click to show)

416-908-5709

Alternate Numbers
416-766-3737

Send A Message