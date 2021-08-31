2008 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
416-633-0603
3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE***FULL CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST***READY FOR WORK AND IN ABSALOUTLY MINT CONDITION*** 8 CYLINDER V8 DIESEL ENGINE***AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION***TELELIFT BOOM (300LB-MAX HEIGHT: 25.5'-MAX REACH; 26.8'***)ONAM CMM 5500 GENERATOR ON BOARD***UTILITY LOCKERS AND MORE***USED AS A BELL SERVICE VEHICLE AND WELL SERVICED AND MAINTAINED BOTH INSIDE AND OUT***INCREDIBLE TRUCK ONLY 198,000KMS***FULLY CERTIFIED AT ONLY $39,960***
