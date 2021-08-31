Menu
2008 Ford F-550

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,960

+ tax & licensing
Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

DIESEL***BUCKET/BOOM SERVICE TRUCK***

Location

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

198,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747095
  • VIN: 1FDAF56R78ED67932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE***FULL CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST***READY FOR WORK AND IN ABSALOUTLY MINT CONDITION*** 8 CYLINDER V8 DIESEL ENGINE***AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION***TELELIFT BOOM (300LB-MAX HEIGHT: 25.5'-MAX REACH; 26.8'***)ONAM CMM 5500 GENERATOR ON BOARD***UTILITY LOCKERS AND MORE***USED AS A BELL SERVICE VEHICLE AND WELL SERVICED AND MAINTAINED BOTH INSIDE AND OUT***INCREDIBLE TRUCK ONLY 198,000KMS***FULLY CERTIFIED AT ONLY $39,960***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Fixed Bench Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

