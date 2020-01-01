Menu
2008 Ford Focus

2008 Ford Focus

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$4,995

  • 169,867KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472346
  • Stock #: 16789A
  • VIN: 1FAHP35N48W271095
Beige
Coupe
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Black 2008 Ford Focus SES FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Rear Defroster
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

