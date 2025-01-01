Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Trade-In Special – Priced to Sell!</p><p> </p><p>💰 Fixed Price: $2000 + HST 💰</p><p>🚗 Runs & Drives – Priced for quick sale!</p><p>🔧 Sold As-Is – No safety certification provided.</p><p> </p><p>AS-IS Disclaimer:</p><p>This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and not e-tested. It is not represented as roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not currently be registerable for road use.</p><p> </p><p>📞 Call/Text: 4️⃣1️⃣6️⃣-8️⃣4️⃣1️⃣-7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣8️⃣</p><p>🌐 Visit Us: www.selectautocentre.ca </p>

2008 GMC Acadia

273,719 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12338130

2008 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1743194628
  2. 1743194630
  3. 1743194633
  4. 1743194637
  5. 1743194641
  6. 1743194645
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
273,719KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKEV13728J128420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-In Special – Priced to Sell!

 

💰 Fixed Price: $2000 + HST 💰

🚗 Runs & Drives – Priced for quick sale!

🔧 Sold As-Is – No safety certification provided.

 

AS-IS Disclaimer:

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and not e-tested. It is not represented as roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not currently be registerable for road use.

 

📞 Call/Text: 4️⃣1️⃣6️⃣-8️⃣4️⃣1️⃣-7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣8️⃣

🌐 Visit Us: www.selectautocentre.ca 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L 292,284 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Ford Edge 4dr Sport AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Ford Edge 4dr Sport AWD 171,500 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 172,050 KM SOLD

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Acadia