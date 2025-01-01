$2,000+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Acadia
AWD 4dr SLE
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 273,719 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-In Special – Priced to Sell!
💰 Fixed Price: $2000 + HST 💰
🚗 Runs & Drives – Priced for quick sale!
🔧 Sold As-Is – No safety certification provided.
AS-IS Disclaimer:
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and not e-tested. It is not represented as roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not currently be registerable for road use.
📞 Call/Text: 4️⃣1️⃣6️⃣-8️⃣4️⃣1️⃣-7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣8️⃣
🌐 Visit Us: www.selectautocentre.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
416-841-7058