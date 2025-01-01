$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Accord
EX
2008 Honda Accord
EX
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,779KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCP26768A809776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2204
- Mileage 167,779 KM
Vehicle Description
NO RUST, WOW ONLY 167K KM, GREAT Fuel Economy, SAFETY (incl. in price), CarFax available, 2.4 I4, Auto, AC, Cloth interior, Steering wheel mounted controls for audio, Auto Lights, Anti-theft system, Power lock/windows/mirrors, Traction control, Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel and much much more .
Lots of SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Electronic brakeforce distribution
4.44 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
160 watts
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Front struts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
13.1 STEERING RATIO
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 13 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 27 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
2008 Honda Accord