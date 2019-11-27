Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Accurd Cope EX Automatic 4 Cly

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Accurd Cope EX Automatic 4 Cly

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  1. 1577294886
  2. 1577294881
  3. 1577294882
  4. 1577294881
  5. 1577294883
  6. 1577294887
  7. 1577294890
  8. 1577294921
  9. 1577294946
  10. 1577294920
  11. 1577294926
  12. 1577294959
Contact Seller

$2,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4380492
  • VIN: 1HGCS12718A800840
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2008 Accord Cope .Automatic . 250000 Kilometres. Alloy Wheels Power Windows And Locks Key Less Entry. AC . Clean Vehicle. Just Trade in Vehicle. Reason for AS IS Sale is High Kilometres Vehicle. Nice Engine and Transmission Drives Very Good . Not Sure What need for Safety. $2899 plus tax. Price is AS IS Unfit . No Email Please. Call: 4169970824 . ZAKI aAuto.
We Have Add by Omvic Regulation ..

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 153,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 157,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Highland...
 157,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-997-XXXX

(click to show)

416-997-0824

Send A Message