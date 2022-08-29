$15,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2008 Honda Element
EX|4WD|ROOF|ALLOYS|SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
- Listing ID: 9286372
- Stock #: 800076
- VIN: 5J6YH28738L800076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH28738L800076, 4X4, ONE OWNER, ALL SERVICE RECORDS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, REMOVABLE SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Burgundy on Grey, Titanium Trim, Waterproof Front and Rear Seats, Front Armrests, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, 270W audio with CD/MP3 Player, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel with Audio and Cuise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified! Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Vehicle Features
