Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Element

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Element

2008 Honda Element

EX|4WD|ROOF|ALLOYS|SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Element

EX|4WD|ROOF|ALLOYS|SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286372
  • Stock #: 800076
  • VIN: 5J6YH28738L800076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH28738L800076, 4X4, ONE OWNER, ALL SERVICE RECORDS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, REMOVABLE SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Burgundy on Grey, Titanium Trim, Waterproof Front and Rear Seats, Front Armrests, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, 270W audio with CD/MP3 Player, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel with Audio and Cuise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified! Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 90,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2004 Volkswagen New ...
 90,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 162,000 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory