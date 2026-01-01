Menu
<p>LX! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 170000 KM! 8  SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS1 CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>A/C! UPGRADED TO ALLOY RIMS WITH 4 NEW TIRES! EXTRA SET TIRES ON RIMS! GOOD BODY ! LOCAL</p><p>ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY HONDA ODYSSEY,</p><p>GOES FOREVER, AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF</p><p>SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2008 Honda Odyssey

170,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Odyssey

5dr Wgn LX

13494971

2008 Honda Odyssey

5dr Wgn LX

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5FNRL38238B509390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26007
  • Mileage 170,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LX! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 170000 KM! 8  SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS1 CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! UPGRADED TO ALLOY RIMS WITH 4 NEW TIRES! EXTRA SET TIRES ON RIMS! GOOD BODY ! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY HONDA ODYSSEY,

"GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF

SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Used 2008 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn LX for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn LX 170,500 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2008 Honda Odyssey