2008 Hummer H3

49,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

LEATHER|SUNROOF|CHROME WHEELS 2008

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6121476
  • Stock #: 190839
  • VIN: 5GTEN43E388190839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GTEN43E388190839, 4WD, PWR. SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS, PLASTIC SPARE TIRE COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, Red on Black Leather, Pwr./Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Side Mirrors, ON STar, CD Player, Compass, Auto Dim Mirror, Tinted Windows, Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

