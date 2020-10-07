Menu
2008 Hyundai Accent

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

GL AUTO LOWKMS CERTIFIED

GL AUTO LOWKMS CERTIFIED

Location

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5837157
  • VIN: KMHCN45C18U212205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITION KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER TRUNK CD HEAT ALLOY WHEELS SNOW TIRES COMES CERTIFIED AND ETESTED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO . WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!!



Trade-ins welcome!!!



Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday – Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)



lets do this auto sales inc.





www.letsdothisautosales.ca

Address:

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO

MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

