2008 Hyundai Elantra

194,065 KM

Details Description Features

$2,895

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

194,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8059258
  • Stock #: N81484B
  • VIN: KMHDU45D28U349430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laguna Sand Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Laguna Sand Metallic 2008 Hyundai Elantra FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L DOHC We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
DUAL AIRBAG

