2008 Infiniti EX35

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 2 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9501262

9501262 VIN: JNKAJ09F98M351789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

