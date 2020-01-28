2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8
416-908-5709
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Runs and drives excellent, no rust or damage to the body and very clean inside. 3.0 litre Diesel engine, 5 passenger and fully loaded. Nice Michelin tires. Is not certified, has some wheel bearing noise.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8