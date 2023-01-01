Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Jeep Liberty

230,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Liberty

2008 Jeep Liberty

CERTIFIED 3.7L V6 LIMITED EDITION 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Liberty

CERTIFIED 3.7L V6 LIMITED EDITION 4X4

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

  1. 1679955783
  2. 1679955783
  3. 1679955783
  4. 1679955783
  5. 1679955783
  6. 1679955783
  7. 1679955784
  8. 1679955784
  9. 1679955784
  10. 1679955551
  11. 1679955784
  12. 1679955784
  13. 1679955784
  14. 1679955784
  15. 1679955784
  16. 1679955784
  17. 1679955784
  18. 1679955784
  19. 1679955784
  20. 1679955784
  21. 1679955784
  22. 1679955784
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9770014
  • Stock #: T-585
  • VIN: 1j8gn58k88w153620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T-585
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Ten Auto

2008 Jeep Liberty CE...
 230,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Pilot 8 P...
 170,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Outback ...
 183,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Ten Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory