2008 Jeep Patriot

236,000 KM

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

2008 Jeep Patriot

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5541465
  • VIN: 1J8FF28W78D568501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle has only 236 000 km, Automatic, 2.4L, 4WD, fully loaded with power windows, power steering, power breaks, A/C, CD/Radio/ aux in, keyless entry, very clean in and out, in perfect condition, no rust, no check engine on, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

