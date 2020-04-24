Menu
2008 Kia Rondo

EX LUXURY

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 290,426KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934625
  • Stock #: 16150A
  • VIN: KNAFG526X87209735
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2008 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.

This wagon has 290,426 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
  • 2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • Front/rear mud guards
  • Metallic-look door handles & centre fascia
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Pollen/dust filter
  • Centre-stack rear seat ducts
  • Overhead sunglass holder
  • Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Security
  • Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Sliding 60/40 split flat folding 2nd row seat w/adjustable headrests
  • Reclining 50/50 split flat folding 3rd row seat w/adjustable headrests
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
  • Driver/front passenger advanced airbags
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Front/rear curtain airbags
  • LATCH for child safety seats
  • Impact-sensing door unlock
  • Rear child safety locks
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto down
  • Pwr fuel door release
Convenience
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Wiper de-icers
  • (2) front/(2) rear cupholders
  • Front/rear door map pocket
  • Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Rear coat hook
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar
Trim
  • Chrome accented radiator grille
  • Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Additional Features
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Battery Saver
  • Projection headlamps
  • Chrome accented door handles
  • Front armrest w/storage
  • Illuminated ignition switch
  • Cargo net hooks
  • Chrome accented side moulding
  • Front/rear assist grips
  • Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
  • (2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area
  • Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
  • 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners
  • Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls
  • P225/50R17 all-season Michelin tires
  • 8-way pwr front heated bucket seats w/driver dual height adjustment, adjustable headrests
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: AUX input, equalizer, (6) speakers
  • Trip computer w/average speed, distance travelled, time travelled, average fuel usage

