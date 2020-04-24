2008 Kia Rondo

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode

2.7L 24-valve V6 engine Exterior Roof Rails

Front/rear mud guards

Metallic-look door handles & centre fascia Comfort Automatic climate control

Pollen/dust filter

Centre-stack rear seat ducts

Overhead sunglass holder

Front anti-whiplash active headrests Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Sliding 60/40 split flat folding 2nd row seat w/adjustable headrests

Reclining 50/50 split flat folding 3rd row seat w/adjustable headrests Safety Fog Lamps

Side-impact door beams

Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes

Driver/front passenger advanced airbags

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Front/rear curtain airbags

LATCH for child safety seats

Impact-sensing door unlock

Rear child safety locks Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Heated pwr mirrors

Pwr windows w/driver auto down

Pwr fuel door release Convenience Front/rear floor mats

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Wiper de-icers

(2) front/(2) rear cupholders

Front/rear door map pocket

Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Rear coat hook Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar Trim Chrome accented radiator grille

Leather-wrapped gear shift knob

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels

Battery Saver

Projection headlamps

Chrome accented door handles

Front armrest w/storage

Illuminated ignition switch

Cargo net hooks

Chrome accented side moulding

Front/rear assist grips

Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof

(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area

Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps

3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners

Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls

P225/50R17 all-season Michelin tires

8-way pwr front heated bucket seats w/driver dual height adjustment, adjustable headrests

AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: AUX input, equalizer, (6) speakers

Trip computer w/average speed, distance travelled, time travelled, average fuel usage

