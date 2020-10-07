Menu
2008 Kia Sportage

166,000 KM

Details

$5,288

+ tax & licensing
$5,288

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2008 Kia Sportage

2008 Kia Sportage

166km,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2008 Kia Sportage

166km,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,288

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041124
  • VIN: KNDJF722687474029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$5288,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

