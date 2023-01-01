$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lexus IS 250
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9629332
- Stock #: LN14058A
- VIN: JTHCK262382021788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14058A
- Mileage 173,944 KM
Vehicle Description
This Black on Black Leather 2008 Lexus IS250 AWD Leather and moonroof package is a local trade in vehicle , Sold AS IS , Comes with Leather, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , etc. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.