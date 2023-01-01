2008 Lexus IS 250

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 9 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9629332

9629332 Stock #: LN14058A

LN14058A VIN: JTHCK262382021788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LN14058A

Mileage 173,944 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Console Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.