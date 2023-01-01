Menu
2008 Lexus IS 250

173,944 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

173,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9629332
  • Stock #: LN14058A
  • VIN: JTHCK262382021788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,944 KM

Vehicle Description

This Black on Black Leather 2008 Lexus IS250 AWD Leather and moonroof package is a local trade in vehicle , Sold AS IS , Comes with Leather, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , etc. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Console
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

