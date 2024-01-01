Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTJHY00W884001091, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 7 Passengers, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, Grey on Tan Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Iluminated Running Boards, Dynamic Radar Cruise Ctrl., Adaptive Variable & Height Contrl Suspension, Pwr./Memory/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, 19-speaker Premium Mark Levinson Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, Cool Box, Pwr. Folding Third Row Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Adaptive Front-Lightening System, Wood/Titanium Trim, Roof Rack, Pwr. Folding, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Roll Sensing of Curtain Shield Airbag, Actove Traction Ctrl., 4-Wheels ABS, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!<br /><br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2008 Lexus LX 570

149,000 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

