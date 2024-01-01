$27,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus LX 570
NAVI |DVD|REARCAM|7 PASSENGERS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001091
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTJHY00W884001091, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 7 Passengers, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, Grey on Tan Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Iluminated Running Boards, Dynamic Radar Cruise Ctrl., Adaptive Variable & Height Contrl Suspension, Pwr./Memory/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, 19-speaker Premium Mark Levinson Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, Cool Box, Pwr. Folding Third Row Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Adaptive Front-Lightening System, Wood/Titanium Trim, Roof Rack, Pwr. Folding, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Roll Sensing of Curtain Shield Airbag, Actove Traction Ctrl., 4-Wheels ABS, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Best Buy Auto
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371