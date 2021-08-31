2008 Lexus RX 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7953959

7953959 VIN: 2T2HK31U38C089866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

