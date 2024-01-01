2008 Lincoln Town Car

Menu
57,000 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2LNHM82V48X652773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2LNHM82V48X652773, V8, SIGNATURE LIMITED, 6 PASSENGERS, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Seats, Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, White on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Airbags, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

