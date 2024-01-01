$14,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Lincoln Town Car
SIGNATURE LIMITED | 6 SEATS | CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2LNHM82V48X652773, V8, SIGNATURE LIMITED, 6 PASSENGERS, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Seats, Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, White on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Airbags, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371