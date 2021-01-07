Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Only 147000 Km, Auto, 4 Door, 3/Y Warranty Availab

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Only 147000 Km, Auto, 4 Door, 3/Y Warranty Availab

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6536596
  • VIN: jm1bk32f981156744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,
--   Fully certified.
--   4 door,

-- Only 147000 km,
--   Automatic,

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,
-     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
--     HAGGLE FREE
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY



 Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2013 Mercedes-Benz B...
 237,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 185,000 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey E...
 220,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory