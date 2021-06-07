2008 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 4 , 2 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7279424

7279424 Stock #: PC6987

PC6987 VIN: JM1BK32F781179391

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6987

Mileage 304,255 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Clock Cupholders: Front Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Cloth Additional Features Rear 2 Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar speed sensitive volume control 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Armrests: rear folding Storage: door pockets Active head restraints: dual front Spare wheel type: steel In-Dash CD: single disc Power outlet(s): 12V front Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Total speakers: 4 Vanity mirrors: dual Multi-function remote: trunk release Wheels: steel Front brake diameter: 10.9 Wheel covers: full Side mirror adjustments: manual Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 10.4 Tire prefix: P Tire fill alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.