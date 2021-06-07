Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

304,255 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport, AC, AUX, KEYLESS ENTRY, MANUAL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport, AC, AUX, KEYLESS ENTRY, MANUAL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

304,255KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7279424
  • Stock #: PC6987
  • VIN: JM1BK32F781179391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6987
  • Mileage 304,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 MAZDA 3 i SPORT | MANUAL | CD | AUX INPUT | AIR CONDITIONING | KEYLESS ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Great economical car with 2.0 Liter engine with 148 Horspower and 5-Speed Manual gearbox.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Clock
Cupholders: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
2
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
speed sensitive volume control
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Armrests: rear folding
Storage: door pockets
Active head restraints: dual front
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 4
Vanity mirrors: dual
Multi-function remote: trunk release
Wheels: steel
Front brake diameter: 10.9
Wheel covers: full
Side mirror adjustments: manual
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.4
Tire prefix: P
Tire fill alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 8,357 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 64,621 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 48,108 KM
$67,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory