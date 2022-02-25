Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

195,875 KM

Details Description Features

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

GT/1OWNER/SUNROOF/LEATHER/HTDSEATS/NOACC/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

195,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8435502
  • VIN: JM1BK323481159217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,875 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT VERY WELL MAINTAINED NEVER WINTER DRIVEN FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH AUX CD AIR CONDITIONING KEYLESS ENTRY 2 KEYS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER ELECTRIC SEATS POWER TRUNK RELEASE COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 



Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 







lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 



485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

