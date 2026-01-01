$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
4 DOOR
2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
4 DOOR
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN "
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2318
- Mileage 198,201 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 95,716 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
2009 Volvo XC70 T6 AWD WAGON 237,037 KM $8,550 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey EX 182,479 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AJS Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class