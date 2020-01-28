Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 SPORT 4-MATIC AWD, AMG WHEELS, SUNROOF

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 SPORT 4-MATIC AWD, AMG WHEELS, SUNROOF

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  4575813
$4,800

  • 224,181KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4575813
  • Stock #: PC5275
  • VIN: WDDGF81X58F113304
Exterior Colour
Iridium Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black MB-Tex
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2008 MERCEDES BENZ C300 SPORT 4-MATIC AWD | AMG WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE





The Mercedes C300 is the perfect luxury family sedan, with the optional 4-Matic AWD system, and its powerful 3.0l v6 engine you will be sure to make a statement. Coming in a silver exterior and black leather interior, its the perfect colour combination to accent its sleek body lines! With optional features such as the upgraded Harman Kardon sound system and heated seats, you will always be entertained and comfortable. Your cabin will always be bright with the electric tilt/slide sunroof in glass version, allowing light to flow in. You can buy in comfort knowing this car is a local Ontario vehicle!







Additional features include electrically adjustable right driver seat with memory, interior and exterior mirror, automatically dimming, leather steering wheel and leather gear shift knob, rain sensor, electric folding outside mirror, Sirius satellite radio complete system, bi-xenon headlamps for right-hand traffic, cornering illumination, AMG styling package-front spoiler, side skirt, heater for left and right front seats, heated screen wash system, sports package, 17" 5-spoke light-alloy design.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Braking Assist
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Center console trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Front struts
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Axle ratio: 3.07
  • Hill holder control
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Interior accents: aluminum
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Additional key: removable valet
  • Front brake diameter: 11.6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Headlights: auto off
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.8
  • Rear fog lights: single left
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

