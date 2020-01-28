2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2008 MERCEDES BENZ C300 SPORT 4-MATIC AWD | AMG WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE











The Mercedes C300 is the perfect luxury family sedan, with the optional 4-Matic AWD system, and its powerful 3.0l v6 engine you will be sure to make a statement. Coming in a silver exterior and black leather interior, its the perfect colour combination to accent its sleek body lines! With optional features such as the upgraded Harman Kardon sound system and heated seats, you will always be entertained and comfortable. Your cabin will always be bright with the electric tilt/slide sunroof in glass version, allowing light to flow in. You can buy in comfort knowing this car is a local Ontario vehicle!















Additional features include electrically adjustable right driver seat with memory, interior and exterior mirror, automatically dimming, leather steering wheel and leather gear shift knob, rain sensor, electric folding outside mirror, Sirius satellite radio complete system, bi-xenon headlamps for right-hand traffic, cornering illumination, AMG styling package-front spoiler, side skirt, heater for left and right front seats, heated screen wash system, sports package, 17" 5-spoke light-alloy design.















Safety Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Braking Assist

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Shift knob trim: alloy

One-touch windows: 4

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Upholstery: leatherette

Power windows: remotely operated

Center console trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Front struts

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Front suspension type: multi-link

Axle ratio: 3.07

Hill holder control

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Interior accents: aluminum

Tuned suspension: sport

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Additional key: removable valet

Front brake diameter: 11.6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Headlights: auto off

Rear brake diameter: 11.8

Rear fog lights: single left

Window defogger: rear

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

