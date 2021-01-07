2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio GPS Navigation Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection

