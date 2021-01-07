Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

135,348 KM

$9,999

$9,999

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Warranty available on all vehicles! Keep your peace of mind with our range of warranty options starting from just 3 months up to 4 years! Every warranty we provide is fully insured and Canada wide. Credit protection options are available as well, peace of mind  is what we strive for here.

Financing available! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? New to the country?No problem, we guarantee approval! Low finance rates available on applicable credit. We will have our team make sure to get you the best loan possible! 100% open and transparent financing process, leave with 0 doubts!

Build or repair your credit with us! All of our loans are reported as a tradeline to both Equifax and Transunion credit bureaus! Don’t be fooled by the other guys! With positive payment history on a bi-weekly or monthly tradeline you can repair or rebuild your credit in no time!

Service with us! Put yourself at ease with our customer dedicated mechanics. We will service and maintain everything we sell! Our mechanic is dedicated to only working on our clients vehicles, so there will be no long waits to get an appointment and your service and maintenance fees will be at the best price possible! Let us keep your car working at its best!

All vehicles come with a vehicle history report.

As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695. Extensive inspection and servicing included! Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 

This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesale’d from Priority Car Financing Corp.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

