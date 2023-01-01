2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$6,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 0 , 4 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9688681

9688681 VIN: WDBUF87X78B303583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 230,479 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.