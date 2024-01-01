Menu
DIESEL! 4 MATIC! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS ! POWER LOCKS! 

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!

BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! 

ACCIDENT FREE! ALL SERVICED! YOU CANT FIND A BETTER SHAPE CAR AT THIS AGE!

TIRES AND BRAKE ALL GOOD! MINT BODY CONDITION! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

284,000 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

BASE

12019615

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

BASE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
284,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4JGBB22E08A421824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 284,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL! 4 MATIC! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS ! POWER LOCKS! 

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!

BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! 

ACCIDENT FREE! ALL SERVICED! YOU CAN'T FIND A BETTER SHAPE CAR AT THIS AGE!

TIRES AND BRAKE ALL GOOD! MINT BODY CONDITION! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class