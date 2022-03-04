2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$12,960 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8471031

8471031 Stock #: C2073K

C2073K VIN: WDDNF84XX8A160392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.