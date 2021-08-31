Menu
2008 Mercury Grand Marquis

82,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

LS|ULTIMATE|LEATHER|ROOF|CHROME WHEELS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8006136
  • Stock #: 600046
  • VIN: 2MHHM75V58X600046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2MHHM75V58X600046, Very Comfortable and Reliable Ride, ULTIMATE EDITION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, Silver on Grey Leather, Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated Seats, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Climate Ctrls., Wood Trim, Pwr & Heated Side Mirrors, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Ontario Driven, All Service Records, Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

