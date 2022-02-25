$6,990+ tax & licensing
416-274-2886
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GT-P CONVERTIBLE ***V-6 ENGINE***
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,990
- Listing ID: 8333394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 242,180 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY $6,990.00 FOR A GT-P V6 CONVERTIBLE!!! SELLING "AS IS" (NOT CERTIFIED)-AS TRADED-IN!
2008 MISTUSBISHI ECLIPSE GT-P CONVERTIBLE V6 ENGINE, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, AIR COND., AUTO. TRANSMISSION, PW, PS, PB AND MUCH MORE!!
FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR SPOILER, PM, PS, PB, PDL, AND MUCH MORE.
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED-LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS ARE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE!
ONLY $6,990.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED") - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold “AS IS,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR TECHNICIAN ALONG TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!!
Vehicle Features
