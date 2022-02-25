Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

242,180 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

Contact Seller
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GT-P CONVERTIBLE ***V-6 ENGINE***

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GT-P CONVERTIBLE ***V-6 ENGINE***

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

  1. 1647386789
  2. 1647386789
  3. 1647386789
  4. 1647386789
  5. 1647386789
  6. 1647386789
  7. 1647386789
  8. 1647386788
  9. 1647386790
  10. 1647386787
  11. 1647386790
  12. 1647386790
  13. 1647387193
  14. 1647387193
  15. 1647387193
  16. 1647387193
  17. 1647387193
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

242,180KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8333394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 242,180 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY $6,990.00 FOR A GT-P V6 CONVERTIBLE!!! SELLING "AS IS" (NOT CERTIFIED)-AS TRADED-IN!

2008 MISTUSBISHI ECLIPSE GT-P CONVERTIBLE V6 ENGINE, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, AIR COND., AUTO. TRANSMISSION, PW, PS, PB AND MUCH MORE!!

FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR SPOILER, PM, PS, PB, PDL, AND MUCH MORE.

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED-LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS ARE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE!

ONLY $6,990.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED") - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold “AS IS,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR TECHNICIAN ALONG TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!!

Vehicle Features

CONVERTIBLE V-6 GT-P
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Convertible Soft Top
GT-P V6 ENGINE!!
CONVERTIBLE GT-P ***V6***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc

2008 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 242,180 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V LX-F...
 189,738 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 82,888 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

Call Dealer

416-274-XXXX

(click to show)

416-274-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory