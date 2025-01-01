Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LS! 4WD! V6! LOW KM! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>A/C! REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORKS</p><p>STRONG! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO</p><p>OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS 4WD V6

Watch This Vehicle
12130824

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS 4WD V6

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1737929866
  2. 1737929866
  3. 1737929866
  4. 1737929866
  5. 1737929865
  6. 1737929866
  7. 1737929866
  8. 1737929865
  9. 1737929866
  10. 1737929866
  11. 1737929866
  12. 1737929882
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JA4MT31X88Z601423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LS! 4WD! V6! LOW KM! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORKS

STRONG! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO

OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2018 Subaru Outback Touring W/Eyesight for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Subaru Outback Touring W/Eyesight 128,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rondo LX 7 SEAT for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Kia Rondo LX 7 SEAT 170,200 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM ProMaster 3500 BOX TRUCK for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 RAM ProMaster 3500 BOX TRUCK 54,500 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander