Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Nissan Frontier

| RECENT ARRIVAL | 4WD |

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Frontier

| RECENT ARRIVAL | 4WD |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4413453
  2. 4413453
  3. 4413453
  4. 4413453
  5. 4413453
  6. 4413453
  7. 4413453
  8. 4413453
  9. 4413453
  10. 4413453
  11. 4413453
  12. 4413453
  13. 4413453
  14. 4413453
  15. 4413453
  16. 4413453
  17. 4413453
  18. 4413453
  19. 4413453
  20. 4413453
  21. 4413453
  22. 4413453
  23. 4413453
  24. 4413453
Contact Seller

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 266,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4413453
  • Stock #: 16565AB
  • VIN: 1N6AD07W38C432964
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, 4.0L V6 DOHC NVIS, 4WD.

Brown 2008 Nissan Frontier NISMO | RECENT ARRIVAL | 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC NVIS

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Reviews:
* Frontier owners tend to comment positively on the unique and functional interior, good build quality, a solid and sturdy ride, plenty of power from the big V6 engine, and plenty of off-road capability. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2016 Honda Civic | L...
 36,040 KM
$15,797 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Prius | ...
 43,176 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix |...
 78,500 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message