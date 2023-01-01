Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Rogue

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD, Sunroof, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available.

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD, Sunroof, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available.

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1692742675
  2. 1692742681
  3. 1692742686
  4. 1692742692
  5. 1692742698
  6. 1692742702
  7. 1692742708
  8. 1692742713
  9. 1692742715
  10. 1692742718
  11. 1692742720
  12. 1692742723
  13. 1692742725
  14. 1692742727
  15. 1692742730
  16. 1692742732
  17. 1692742734
  18. 1692742737
  19. 1692742740
  20. 1692742745
  21. 1692742749
  22. 1692742754
  23. 1692742758
  24. 1692742763
  25. 1692742769
  26. 1692742773
  27. 1692742778
  28. 1692742783
  29. 1692742787
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10330971
  • VIN: JN8AS58V38W407643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

--     AWD           ,,, Sunroof

--     Automatic

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2014 Dodge Journey S...
 165,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima 4...
 182,000 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 258,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory